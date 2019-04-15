Coquitlam piano teacher facing sex charges dies before trial

A Coquitlam piano teacher facing sex charges has died just three months before his trial was to begin.

Dymtro Kubyshkin, who ran DM Piano School for more than 20 years, faced over a dozen counts of sexual assault and invitation to touching involving former students.

The 68-year-old was due to have his second pre-trial conference in Port Coquitlam court in June.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges last fall.

The coroners service and RCMP say they won’t be releasing details of the death.

The BC Prosecution Service says the charges against Kubyshkin have been “abated.”

He died last Thursday.