Crime
April 15, 2019 8:28 pm

Coquitlam piano teacher facing sex charges dies before trial

By and CKNW

Dymtro Kubyshkin is facing new sexual assault charges.

RCMP handout
A A

A Coquitlam piano teacher facing sex charges has died just three months before his trial was to begin.

Dymtro Kubyshkin, who ran DM Piano School for more than 20 years, faced over a dozen counts of sexual assault and invitation to touching involving former students.

The 68-year-old was due to have his second pre-trial conference in Port Coquitlam court in June.

READ MORE: New sex charges laid against Coquitlam piano teacher Dymtro Kubyshkin

He pleaded not guilty to the charges last fall.

The coroners service and RCMP say they won’t be releasing details of the death.

The BC Prosecution Service says the charges against Kubyshkin have been “abated.”

He died last Thursday.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Coquitlam
Coquitlam piano teacher
coquitlam piano teacher sex charges
DM Piano School
Dymtro Kubyshkin
Piano Teacher
piano teacher sex charges

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.