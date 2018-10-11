Coquitlam piano teacher faces more charges of sexual assault

A Coquitlam piano teacher who’s taught in private homes for 20 years, is facing more charges of sexual assault and sexual interference.

Dmytro Kubyshkin now faces a total of nine counts of sexual assault, and four counts of sexual interference.

READ MORE: Coquitlam piano teacher released with conditions following sex assault charges

He was released from custody months ago but must follow conditions including not teaching piano to anyone under the age of 18 and not being alone with anyone under 18.

All adult students must be informed of the charges against him.

READ MORE: Coquitlam piano teacher faces sex assault charges and there may be more victims

The alleged incidents took place between 1998 and 2015.

Kubyshkin is scheduled to appear in court on Friday afternoon.

Anyone who may have been a victim of crime involving Kubyshkin, or knows a potential victim is asked to call Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550.