Man killed after being thrown from ATV in Easterville, Man.

A man is dead after crashing his ATV in Easterville, Man. Wednesday.

Chemawawin RCMP were called to the crash on a service road in the community, roughly 403 km northwest of Winnipeg, around 11:15 a.m.

Police say a 33-year-old man was riding an ATV when it rolled onto its side. The rider, who was not wearing a helmet, was thrown off the ATV, which then landed on top of him.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say alcohol may be a factor in the crash.

RCMP along with a forensic collision reconstructionist continue to investigate.

