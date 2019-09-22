Canada election: Eglinton–Lawrence
Voters in the Eglinton-Lawrence riding elected Marco Mendicino of the Liberal Party as their MP in the 2015 federal election.
Candidates
Liberal: Marco Mendicino
Conservative: Chani Eryeh
NDP: Alexandra Nash
Green: Reuben DeBoer
PPC: Michael Staffieri
The riding is located in central Toronto and its boundaries are the rail line on the west where GO Transit Barrie line trains run, Highway 401 on the north, Yonge Street on the east and Eglinton Avenue West on the south.
The riding was held by Conservative MP Joe Oliver from 2011 to 2015 before Liberal Marco Mendicino was elected in 2015. The ridings boundaries were unchanged in the 2012 electoral redistribution.
