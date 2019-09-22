Canada election: Eglinton–Lawrence

Voters in the Eglinton-Lawrence riding elected Marco Mendicino of the Liberal Party as their MP in the 2015 federal election.

Candidates

Liberal: Marco Mendicino

Conservative: Chani Eryeh

NDP: Alexandra Nash

Green: Reuben DeBoer

PPC: Michael Staffieri

The riding is located in central Toronto and its boundaries are the rail line on the west where GO Transit Barrie line trains run, Highway 401 on the north, Yonge Street on the east and Eglinton Avenue West on the south.

The riding was held by Conservative MP Joe Oliver from 2011 to 2015 before Liberal Marco Mendicino was elected in 2015. The ridings boundaries were unchanged in the 2012 electoral redistribution.