Need for speed: German boy, 8, took mom’s car on 140 km/h joyride

An 8-year-old boy got a head start on practicing for his driving test when he took his mom’s car on a joyride on Wednesday morning, German police say.

Police in Soest, Germany got a call from a worried mother after she noticed her Volkswagen Golf and her son were missing shortly after midnight.

Eventually, the boy with a clear need for speed was found parked on the side of the A44 highway on his way towards the city of Dortmund at around 1:15 a.m.

READ MORE: Missing toddler drives himself to county fair on toy tractor

He’d even turned on his hazard lights and put up the warning triangle.

The boy said he started to feel “uncomfortable” once he hit 140 km/h on the highway, according to officials. That was when he decided to pull over.

“I just wanted to drive a little,” the boy reportedly said to police before bursting into tears, the BBC reports.

Though legal driving age in Germany is 18, the boy already had lots of experience. His mother said her son regularly drives go-carts and bumper cars.

He’s even practiced driving an actual vehicle on private property, she said.

Officials shared the story on the official Facebook page for Polizei NRW Soest.

“Fortunately,” the caption reads translated from German to English, “after the ride, there [was] no damage to persons or property.”

—With files from The Associated Press

meaghan.wray@globalnews.ca