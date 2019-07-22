Missing toddler drives himself to county fair on toy tractor

An adorable Minnesota toddler has lost his “licence” after driving a toy John Deere tractor to the county fair without telling Mom and Dad.

Two-year-old Kenneth Allen was reported missing on Thursday after vanishing from the yard at his home, according to the Chisago County Sheriff’s Department. The boy was found later that evening at the county fair down the street from his house, police said in a Facebook post.

“He was reunited with Dad who promptly suspended his son’s licence by removing the battery from [the tractor],” police wrote in the post.

Kenneth’s mom, Lynn, says the boy was eager to attend the Chisago County Fair, which took place down the road from their home. She’d promised the boy he could go with his grandfather later in the week, but he apparently got impatient and decided to ride over by himself.

“He was riding a tractor around the yard and, usually, he just stays in the yard,” Lynn Allen told ABC News on Saturday. “All of a sudden, it’s pretty quiet.”

Allen says the “worst possible thoughts” ran through her head, and she immediately called 9-1-1.

Police launched a search for Kenneth and found him at the fair near his favourite ride, the Tilt-A-Whirl, later that evening.

Allen was relieved to learn that her son was safe — and more than a little surprised to learn how he’d gone missing.

“He drove down the frontage road at our house and drove around the parking lot and must have followed people right into the fair,” Allen told ABC News. She added that the fair isn’t visible from their home, but the boy still managed to find his way there.

“Man, he’s a smart little two-and-a-half year old,” she said.

She added that the family planned to visit the fair together on Saturday.