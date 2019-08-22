Montreal police unveil new tool to measure distance between drivers, cyclists

After a summer of testing, Montreal police have unveiled the latest tool in their bike patrol arsenal.

The new device, called C3FT, attaches to the handlebars of a patrol bike and measures the distance between a cyclist and a driver.

After a summer of testing the @SPVM cycling fleet are unvieling a new tool to their arsenal.

By law, drivers must keep a distance of one metre between their car and a cyclist, and 1.5 metres in areas exceeding 50 km/h.

Offenders could pay a fine of $313 and lose two demerit points under Section 341 of the Highway Safety Code.

Thursday, Montreal police used one of their four new devices during an operation conducted in Saint-Anne-de-Bellevue, in the West Island of Montreal. The other three will be dispersed across the island of Montreal.

The force purchased the new technology after receiving a grant from the Société de l’assurance automobile du Québec (SAAQ) last year.