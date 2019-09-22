Canada election: Parry Sound–Muskoka

The Parry Sound–Muskoka riding, which formed in 1949, encompasses the districts of Muskoka and Parry Sound, except for Callander, Powassan and the Township of Nipissing. It borders Simcoe North, Haliburton–Kawartha Lakes–Brock, Nipissing–Timiskaming and Nickel Belt.

The current MP of Parry Sound–Muskoka is Tony Clement of the Conservative Party. He’s been the MP of the district since 2006. The riding voted Liberal when it began in 1949 and then again in 1953. Since then, the area has mostly voted Conservative, with the party holding the vote between 1957 and 1993. In 1993, the Liberals took hold of Parry Sound–Muskoka and had the riding until 2006, when Clement took over for the Conservatives. Clement is not running for re-election this year. Instead, Huntsville Mayor Scott Aitchison is running as the Conservative Party’s candidate.

Candidates

Conservative Party: Scott Aitchison

Liberal Party: Trisha Cowie

NDP: Tom Young

Green Party: Gord Miller

People’s Party: Michelle Smith