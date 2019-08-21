Police officers who failed to find Langley teen overdose victim under investigation

The RCMP officers who responded to a 911 call placed up to two hours before a Langley teenager died of an apparent overdose are being investigated by B.C.’s police watchdog.

Fourteen-year-old Carson Crimeni was found barely breathing in a ditch near the Walnut Grove Skateboard Park on Aug. 7. Despite the teens who found him calling 911, Crimeni was later pronounced dead in hospital.

Video and pictures posted to Snapchat earlier that day appeared to show Crimeni high on drugs, growing visibly agitated while a group of teenagers surround and laugh at him.

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) said Wednesday a call was placed to 911 around 8 p.m. by someone who saw that Snapchat material and was concerned for Crimeni’s welfare.

“Two officers attended the location to conduct a welfare check but could not locate the youth,” the IIO said in a statement.

The IIO is now investigating to determine whether those officers’ actions or inaction played a role in what happened.

Wednesday’s statement clarified the watchdog’s involvement in the investigation, after it provided few details in the hours following Crimeni’s death.

At the time, the IIO would only say it was investigating because “police were in proximity of the boy, looking for him.”

Police believe Crimeni spent his final hours on foot between the skate park, the grounds of Walnut Grove Secondary School and the nearby Walnut Grove Athletic Park.

Crimeni’s grandfather has said Aron Crimeni, Carson’s father, had called him in a panic saying the teen was late coming home.

Darrel Crimeni went out to look for his grandson, eventually coming across the flashing police lights that led him to where Carson was found.

Aron Crimeni has repeatedly wondered whether an earlier call to 911 could have saved his son’s life, and has called for the teens in the Snapchat video to be charged.

Langley RCMP have not said whether they are considering charges, but have said they are continuing to investigate.

Global News has reached out to the Crimeni family for further comment.