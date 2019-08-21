Taxi involved in two-vehicle collision along Highway 97 in Kelowna

A two-vehicle accident along Highway 97 in Kelowna on Wednesday involved a taxi.

The incident occurred in front of Toys R Us, where Hardy Street merges with the highway, with a witness telling Global News that a Ford SUV crossed the oncoming path of the yellow Kelowna Cabs taxi.

The taxi sustained damage to the front driver’s side, while the entire front end of the Ford was damaged.

Witness Gerrett Salter told Global News he was in the cab after hailing a ride from a convenience store. With the cab travelling west, he said the SUV was turning off Highway 97 when the two vehicles collided.

“[The Ford] was turning left,” Salter said. “We were going straight, around 40 to 50 [kilometres per hour], coming down the highway.”

Salter said the airbags went off and he and the driver “got squished together. I jumped out of the vehicle right away to make sure he was OK. He was kind of shocked at the start of it, but he left in the ambulance.”

Salter added there were just three people involved in the incident — he, the cab driver and the Ford driver.

Kelowna RCMP confirmed that the cab driver was taken to hospital as a precaution.