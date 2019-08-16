Two accidents along Trans-Canada Highway on Thursday, including one that sent five to hospital: Salmon Arm RCMP

Two collisions occurred along the Trans-Canada Highway in Salmon Arm on Thursday, including a head-on crash that saw five people sent to hospital.

Salmon Arm RCMP say the head-on incident occurred shortly after 2:30 p.m., when a westbound SUV crossed over into the eastbound lanes, causing a collision with a van.

Police say there was one occupant in the westbound vehicle, and two adults and two children in the van. All were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The two children had minor injuries.

RCMP said alcohol is suspected as a factor on the part of the westbound SUV driver.

Later in the day, at 6 p.m., a second collision along the Trans-Canada Highway took place.

Police say this incident involved a vehicle turning left on the highway, with the driver misjudging traffic. As the vehicle turned left from Balmoral Road intersection to head east onto the Trans-Canada, a westbound vehicle collided with it.

One person was transported to hospital by air ambulance while another occupant who was trapped in a vehicle had to be extricated by the Shuswap Highway Rescue Team.

Police say those involved in the collision are expected to recover.

RCMP say the left-turning driver was ticketed under the Motor Vehicle Act for failing to yield after a stop.