Vehicle crushed by dump truck at major Westmount intersection wreaks traffic havoc

Edmonton police are asking drivers to avoid the area of 111 Avenue and Groat Road Wednesday afternoon as they investigate a serious collision.

Photos taken by a Global News crew at the scene show what appears to be a dump truck on top of a smaller vehicle in the intersection. The smaller vehicle had flipped over and a number of paramedics and firefighters were on scene tending to those involved.

As of 12:30 p.m., the lights at that intersection were also out, creating “major traffic issues and congestion” police said.

Edmonton police didn’t provide a time estimate for when the collision may be cleaned up and traffic could start moving freely again.