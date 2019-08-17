Serious two vehicle collision in Surrey halts traffic

Surrey RCMP have been called to a serious two vehicle collision in the Cloverdale Area of Surrey early Saturday morning.

It happened at about 12 a.m. August 17 at the intersection of 56th Avenue at 184th Street.

Police say serious and potentially life-threatening injuries are involved.

A road closure is in effect for 56th Avenue between the intersection of 180th Street and 186th Street.

The public are requested to avoid the area until further notice.

Investigators are asking witnesses and anyone with dashcam video to contact the Surrey RCMP.

Police will provide more information when as their investigation progresses, and the road has been re-opened.