Nova Scotia police looking for men offering jewelry for cash

Police are warning the public about suspicious incidents involving men approaching strangers and asking for money for gas or jewelry across Nova Scotia.

Nova Scotia RCMP say “several” incidents have been reported in August across the province.

They say a recent incident in Fall River saw a man approaching another man, claiming his wallet was stolen and that he needed money to return home to Ontario.

READ MORE: Police in northern New Brunswick warn of ‘gifting cloud’ pyramid scheme

Police say the man who asked for money provided the other man with jewelry in exchange for a quantity of cash.

The suspect is described as having a very dark complexion, approximately five-feet-10-inches tall, with a slim build and a strong accent. He appeared to be in his mid to late 30s and was wearing a button-up white T-shirt and black pants.

Mounties say he was driving an older model Mercedes Benz with an Ontario licence plate.

WATCH: (Dec. 24, 2018) Nova Scotia RCMP announces new commanding officer

“Police are asking members of the public to be aware of the suspicious incidents so that they don’t give money to someone who may be collecting it fraudulently,” Nova Scotia RCMP’s Cpl. Lisa Croteau said in a press release Wednesday.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia woman issues warning about cruel and unusual scam offering free puppies

Several other incidents, police say, were reported of men believed to be between the ages 30 and 55, who appeared to be stranded on the highway and when approached, said they need money for gas.

These men are also described as having a dark complexion and strong accents.

Anyone who has information or can provide details about the people or vehicles involved with the suspicious incidents is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.