Canada election: Lac-Saint-Louis

Lac-Saint-Louis was created in 1997 and since then, it’s a Liberal safehouse. Clifford Lincoln was elected MP from 1997 to 2004. He later passed the baton to Francis Scarpaleggia in 2004.

In 2015, Scarpaleggia won the federal election with 64.14 per cent of the vote and is running for re-election in 2019.

He’ll face Conservative candidate Ann Francis, who is a financial consultant with a famous national wealth management firm.

Geography

Lac-Saint-Louis is located on the west side of Montreal island. It incorporates the communities of Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue, Baie-d’Urfé, Kirkland, Beaconsfield, Pierrefonds and Pointe-Claire.

Candidates

Liberal: Francis Scarpaleggia (Incumbent)

NDP: Dana Chevalier

Conservative: Ann Francis

Bloc Québécois: Julie Benoît

Green: Milan Kona-Mancini

PPC: Gary Charles