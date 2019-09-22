Canada election: Lac-Saint-Louis
Lac-Saint-Louis was created in 1997 and since then, it’s a Liberal safehouse. Clifford Lincoln was elected MP from 1997 to 2004. He later passed the baton to Francis Scarpaleggia in 2004.
In 2015, Scarpaleggia won the federal election with 64.14 per cent of the vote and is running for re-election in 2019.
He’ll face Conservative candidate Ann Francis, who is a financial consultant with a famous national wealth management firm.
Geography
Lac-Saint-Louis is located on the west side of Montreal island. It incorporates the communities of Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue, Baie-d’Urfé, Kirkland, Beaconsfield, Pierrefonds and Pointe-Claire.
Candidates
Liberal: Francis Scarpaleggia (Incumbent)
NDP: Dana Chevalier
Conservative: Ann Francis
Bloc Québécois: Julie Benoît
Green: Milan Kona-Mancini
PPC: Gary Charles
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.