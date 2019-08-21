St. Stephen particleboard mill to lay off as many as 75 people

The Arauco particleboard mill in St. Stephen, N.B., is set to lay off as many as 75 employees, Global News has learned.

Provincial officials say the company plans to lay off between 65 and 75 people when it closes its entire particleboard division.

The St. Stephen facility is one of two plants that the Chilean-based Arauco operates in Canada. It makes particle and medium-density fibreboard products that are used to build cabinets and furniture.

Flakeboard Company Ltd. operated the plant until 2012, when it was purchased by Arauco as part of a $250-million deal.

Global News has reached out to Arauco for comment on the reported layoffs but have not received an immediate response.

New Brunswick Labour Minister Trevor Holder says the company cited rising energy costs as the reason for its decision.

My thoughts are with the employees, their families, & the community affected by the layoffs at the Flakeboard plant owned by Arauco, in St Stephen. Our team assembled early this morning to determine the best course of action to assist those affected & support the community. pic.twitter.com/mC6oD90vCy — Blaine Higgs (@BlaineHiggs) August 21, 2019

In a tweet on Wednesday, Premier Blaine Higgs said his thoughts are with those affected by the layoffs.

“Our team assembled early this morning to determine the best course of action to assist those affected & support the community,” Higgs wrote.

More to come.