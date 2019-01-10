Cannabis NB laying off staff, says it has better understanding of ‘operational needs’

New Brunswick’s cannabis retailer is laying off staff, saying it has a better understanding of “operational needs” three months after the historic legalization of recreational marijuana.

Cannabis NB said most of the layoffs involved people with seasonal contracts, but some are part-time or full-time employees.

READ MORE: Cannabis NB officials pleased with opening day sales

Spokeswoman Marie-Andree Bolduc said Thursday that despite supply challenges, operations have normalized at the 20 stores and they now understand the needs of each outlet.

She said the move is typical for new retail operations, and in line with a need for “long-term fiscal responsibility.”

WATCH: Supply issues continue to plague New Brunswick cannabis industry

Under the former Liberal government, New Brunswick had seen legalized cannabis as green gold – a chance to rake in profits and create production and retail jobs, with a community college program developed for cannabis technicians.

In a statement, Bolduc did not immediately confirm the number of people laid off.