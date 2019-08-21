Crime
August 21, 2019 12:43 pm

2nd man charged with attempted murder following May stabbing in Regina

By Online Producer  Global News

Regina police have charged a second man in connection with a May stabbing that sent one man to hospital.

Taryn Snell / Global News
A A

Regina police say a second man has been charged with attempted murder following an alleged attack that happened in May.

The incident took place in an apartment on the 1200 block of Rae Street at about 3 a.m. on May 17, according to police.

READ MORE: Attempted murder charge in Regina shooting

Police say a 31-year-old man was stabbed several times and taken to hospital by paramedics.

Calvin Roy Sparvier, 23, joins Jamie Rae Munro, 24, in facing attempted murder charges in relation to the incident.

READ MORE: Regina men charged in connection with May 1st-degree murder — police

Sparvier made an appearance in provincial court on Wednesday.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Attempted Murder
attempted murder Regina
Crime
Murder
Provincial Court
Rae Street
Regina
Regina Crime
Regina Police
Regina Police Service
RPS
Stabbing

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.