2nd man charged with attempted murder following May stabbing in Regina

Regina police say a second man has been charged with attempted murder following an alleged attack that happened in May.

The incident took place in an apartment on the 1200 block of Rae Street at about 3 a.m. on May 17, according to police.

Police say a 31-year-old man was stabbed several times and taken to hospital by paramedics.

Calvin Roy Sparvier, 23, joins Jamie Rae Munro, 24, in facing attempted murder charges in relation to the incident.

Sparvier made an appearance in provincial court on Wednesday.