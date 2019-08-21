Environment Canada issues severe thunderstorm watch for Ottawa

Environment Canada says conditions in Ottawa are favourable for the formation of a severe thunderstorm on Wednesday afternoon and into the evening.

According to the weather agency, should these thunderstorms form, they may be capable of producing strong wind gusts and large hail.

WATCH: ‘Global News Morning’ weather forecast — Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019

“Large hail can damage property and cause injury,” said Environment Canada in a release. “Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles.

“Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors.”

According to Environment Canada, these watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms, particularly ones that could have the capability to cause damage or injury.