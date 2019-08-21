Minor injuries reported after plane crashes into Conestogo Lake

Wellington County OPP say two people suffered minor injuries after a small plane crashed into Conestogo Lake on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the lake in Mapleton Township just before 11 a.m.

Police said the two occupants of the home-built amphibious airplane managed to escape and make it to shore.

The 71-year-old pilot and a 61-year-old passenger were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Conestogo Lake is about 40 kilometres north of Kitchener.

OPP said the Transportation Safety Board and the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre, based in Trenton, Ont., were notified.