Pedestrian dead after being struck by vehicle in North York

Toronto police say a male pedestrian is dead after he was struck by a vehicle in North York Tuesday night.

Police said officers received a call at 9:12 p.m. for reports of a collision in the area of Laureleaf Road South and Steeles Avenue East.

When authorities arrived on scene, they located a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle and he was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition, police said.

READ MORE: 2 injured, 1 critically, after motorcycle and car collide in Scarborough: police

He was later pronounced dead in hospital.

Investigators said the driver of the vehicle remained on scene, though there is no indication of what may have led to the collision.

The victim’s ages not been released.

Roads have been closed in the area for the investigation.

WATCH: (Aug. 17) Fatal crash creates traffic chaos on Hwy. 401 in Toronto