Downtown visitor information centre opens in City Square Plaza

Regina residents and those visiting will now have all their questions answered regarding what’s happening in the Queen City thanks to a new kiosk in City Square Plaza.

The Regina Downtown Business Improvement District (RDBID) and the City of Regina celebrated the grand opening of the Downtown Regina Visitor Service Pavilion on Tuesday.

The new facility will allow people to access programming and information pertaining to local events and activities not only downtown but throughout the city.

“When you go through the pavilion you will see information provided to us by Tourism Regina that helps promote all of our community,” RDBID’s executive director Judith Veresuk said.

The centre also includes a lending library where people can borrow sports equipment such as basketballs or hula hoops.

An inflatable bowling kit and a large chess board is also available on site.

“Whether or not you want to be active or a little bit more relaxed we have something [for you] in the pavilion,” Veresuk said.

City Square Plaza was built in 2009 and plans for the pavilion has been something the city focused on.

“Downtown is really the focal point of our city and we want to make sure we have services available all the time and to bring more value to the experience,” Regina Mayor Michael Fougere said.

RDBID and the city are in talks regarding a second pavilion which would be located on the east side of Victoria Park.

The pavilion could potentially house a public washroom. Veresuk said there is no specific date on when that could happen and that the city is exploring several ideas.

The Downtown Regina Visitor Service Pavilion is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT from Monday to Friday and from 10 a.m. to 1p.m. on Saturdays.