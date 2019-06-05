Downtown partnership with Pats aims to ignite Regina’s core

The Regina Downtown Business Improvement District (RDBID) hopes the hashtag #YQRDT will have more use this summer, and beyond.

A partnership with the Regina Pats over ten years will see increased programming and aims to get people to enjoy more activities in Regina’s downtown area. It comes as ‘Summer in the Square’ officially launches for the 2019 season.

“All the gloves are off now, we’re going to be able to expand as we see fit, as the demand is there. It will allow us to be more responsive to different trends that we see happening in the marketplace,” said Julie Veseruk, executive director of the RDBID.

“It gives us stability knowing we have a partner there that’s going to be behind us that’s going to support us all the way.”

The district’s expansion includes a 10 per cent increase in programming amounting to 500 hours, which includes four evenings of activities instead of two, and day-time events six days a week.

That includes the launch of Vibes Under the Stars – a family-friendly hip hop lesson in the City Square Plaza, and the concert series latching onto businesses instead of being a stand-alone event.

The Work Outside the Box program, run by the Queen City Collective, will also be held two days a week. It allows those who work downtown to set up their workspace outdoors, where chairs, desks, and Wi-Fi are provided

“We received such an enthusiastic response to Work Outside the Box in 2018, it made sense to try and offer more opportunities for the community to collaborate and work in the fresh air,” said Christina Carlson, owner of Queen City Collective.

As part of the 10-year partnership with the Pats, the currently under construction Visitor Service Pavilion will receive a new name, the Regina Pats Visitor Service Pavilion, which opens in July.

“We are very excited about this partnership,” said Pats president Todd Lumbard. “The Regina Pats Visitor Service Pavilion will be a place to reach and engage people in the community, which is a big part of what we do as an organization.

The centre will be used as a focal point for the programming and activities like Yoga in the Park, Zumba on the Plaza, Salsa on the Plaza, Work Outside the Box, and Exploration Days.

The Rink at the City Square Plaza also operates out of the Pavilion in the winter.

Summer in the Square programming officially launched June 4. A full listing of the events is on its way, according to RDBID, and can be found here once it’s published.