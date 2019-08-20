Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds releases ‘This is the Place’ video

Noel Gallagher has thrown things back to the past with not only his band’s latest single, This is the Place, but the music video as well.

The former Oasis-mastermind and his High Flying Birds dropped the funky throwback single earlier this month ahead of the release of the EP of the same name.

This is the Place serves as the second of three Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds EPs set to come out this year and the second in the band’s entire discography.

The official video for 'This Is The Place' drops soon!

Check back here early next week… In the meantime you can stream the track or pre-order the EP here ▶︎ https://t.co/cuCnXxDIQR pic.twitter.com/TwQ3dm87zb — Noel Gallagher (@NoelGallagher) August 17, 2019

The bizarre Dan Cadan/Jonathan Mowatt music video takes the band through a variety of vibrant and colourful settings reminiscent of the 1980s thanks to the use of timeless green screen technology.

READ MORE: Billie Eilish’s ‘Bad Guy’ dethrones ‘Old Town Road’ as No. 1 single after 19 weeks

This is the Place is set for a fall release and along with the other two High Flying Birds EPs it was produced by David Holmes — who served as the producer for the band’s latest album, Who Built the Moon? (2017).

On the direction of his newer music outside of Oasis, Gallagher recently told Variety: “I’m 52 now, and I don’t give a f**k what people think about me or where I’m going.”

“I don’t give a f**k what Oasis fans think,” he added. “They’ve got the Oasis records. I can please myself from here on in.”

This is the Place is now available on all major streaming platforms. The full EP can also be pre-saved and pre-ordered here. It drops worldwide on Sept. 27.

—

Meanwhile, Gallagher’s younger brother, Liam, has just released the fourth single off of his forthcoming album, Why Me, Why Not? The song is entitled One of Us.

READ MORE: Billy Corgan reunited with long-lost Smashing Pumpkins ‘Gish’ guitar

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds recently played a sold-out show at Toronto’s Budweiser Stage as part of a co-headlining tour with the Smashing Pumpkins.

The bands are in the midst of concluding their short North American tour with AFI. There are currently no additional Canadian dates.

Smashing Pumpkins’ & Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds’ North American tour dates

Aug. 20 – Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte

Aug. 21 – Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Aug. 23 – Rogers, Ariz. @ Walmart AMP

Aug. 24 – Dallas, Tex. @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug. 25 – Houston, Tex. @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Aug. 28 – San Diego, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 30 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Banc of California Stadium

Aug. 31 – Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

** AFI will open every show **

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca

Follow @adamrwallis