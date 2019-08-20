Bruce Springsteen releases trailer for ‘Western Stars’ movie

Warner Bros. Pictures will be releasing a cinematic film version of Bruce Springsteen’s latest album, Western Stars.

The trailer for the film, directed by Thom Zimny together with Springsteen in his directorial debut, was released on Aug. 19.

Western Stars, which will make its world premiere at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), is slated for release this fall.

The film uses archival footage along with Springsteen’s narration, and will feature the musician performing all 13 songs from his new album, alongside a band and full orchestra, under the cathedral ceiling of his historic nearly 100-year-old barn.

“Change — how do you change yourself?” Springsteen says in the voice-over at the beginning of the trailer.

“The older you get, the heavier that baggage gets that you haven’t sorted through, so you run,” he continues. “I’ve done a lot of that kind of running. I’ve spent 35 years trying to learn how to let go of the destructive parts of my character, and I still have days when I struggle with it.”

“We all have our broken pieces. Emotionally, spiritually, in this life, nobody gets away unhurt,” he says. “We’re always trying to find somebody whose broken pieces fit with our broken pieces and something whole emerges.”

Springsteen’s first studio album in five years, Western Stars marks a departure for the legendary singer/songwriter while still drawing on his roots.

Springsteen and Zimny, who together helmed Western Stars, have collaborated on several projects over the years, including the documentary The Promise: The Making of Darkness on the Edge of Town, and the Netflix filmed version of the Tony Award-winning Springsteen on Broadway, which Zimny directed.

Western Stars is written and performed by Springsteen, with special guest Patti Scialfa. Thom Zimny, Jon Landau, Barbara Carr and George Travis produced the film, with Springsteen serving as executive producer. The original score is by Springsteen.