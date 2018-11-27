Bruce Springsteen releases moving trailer for one-man show ‘Springsteen On Broadway’

Following a successful year at the Walter Kerr Theatre in New York City, Bruce Springsteen has revealed a film release of his critically acclaimed Broadway show entitled Springsteen on Broadway.

Springsteen on Broadway is based on the bestselling autobiography Born to Run. The show captures Springsteen’s life from the beginning, with readings and intimate stories paired with acoustic renditions of fan favourites, such as Thunder Road (1975) and Dancing in the Dark (1984).

The film shares the same name and will be available to stream worldwide on Dec. 16 along with an official soundtrack, set to be released on Dec. 14.

The initial run of Springsteen on Broadway was only scheduled for eight weeks in October and November 2017, however the show’s run was extended twice due to high demand.

Having seen Bruce Springsteen’s Broadway show myself, I can safely say that is one of the most beautiful, original, and moving pieces of artistic expression you will ever seen. I cannot wait to… https://t.co/nvcMGodXv7 — Nick Sansone (@nicksansone) November 27, 2018

We saw the show #brucespringsteen last may. It was fantastic. So #happy we could the show live on #broadway — Ruud Marks (@marks_ruud) November 27, 2018

Although it’s penned as a one-man show, Springsteen’s longtime wife, Patti Scialfa, appeared at most shows to perform a couple of duets.

Springsteen’s stint in the Big Apple will end on Dec. 15, a day prior to the film’s release.

For more than 45 years, Springsteen has been releasing music as a solo artist. He has recorded 18 studio albums and sold more than 135 million records worldwide.

Springsteen has also won 20 Grammy Awards, two Golden Globes and an Oscar. He was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016 and won his first-ever Tony Award for his performance in Springsteen on Broadway.

He has earned his title as a rock ‘n’ roll icon thanks to his hard work as a musician as well as his dedication to philanthropy over the years.

The Springsteen on Broadway soundtrack can be pre-ordered through the official Bruce Springsteen website.

As of this writing, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band have no scheduled performances.

