Spinal Tap will reunite, perform for its 35th anniversary

Time to dust off those leather chaps, headbangers.

Next year marks 35 years since the release of Rob Reiner‘s directorial debut, the feature-length rock mockumentary This is Spinal Tap.

The anniversary is exciting news for diehards of the cult classic, as the original cast and creators are set to reunite for a very special live performance as Spinal Tap.

Stars Christopher Guest, Michael McKean and Harry Shearer will join Reiner at an exclusive celebratory screening at the Tribeca Film Festival 2019 in Manhattan.

For those unaware, the satirical film follows Reiner’s character Marty Di Bergi, a filmmaker documenting the rise and fall of the fictional British heavy metal band, Spinal Tap. His vision was to mock the idea of “rockumentaries” like Gimme Shelter (1970) and The Song Remains the Same (1976).

The film takes the tensions, dramas and prima-donna tendencies of rock bands from the classic rock era — like the Rolling Stones or Led Zeppelin — and exaggerates them. Many real musicians from that era, however, have said it’s ironically accurate.

“Spinal Tap proves there is definitely a fine line between stupid and clever,” said Reiner in the official press release.

Since its release in March 1984, it has been widely regarded as one of the greatest comedy films of all time.

The stars reformed Spinal Tap in 1992 and pursued an actual tour to promote a second album, Break Like the Wind. Their debut album was technically the film’s soundtrack.

It’s been close to a decade since the last time Spinal Tap performed together. The group’s third album, Back From the Dead, was released in 2009 and took them on an extensive summer tour through North America.

The 18th annual Tribeca Film Festival will run from April 24 to May 5. It was revealed on Monday morning that the four creators will pay tribute to the band with a special musical performance and a conversation to follow the movie screening.

As of this writing, the exact date for the scheduled Spinal Tap performance has not been revealed.

The bigger question is: how many drummers can they possibly go through in just one show?

