Crime
August 20, 2019 2:26 pm

Man charged after N.B. RCMP seize more than 300K illegal cigarettes, contraband liquor and money

By Online producer/reporter  Global News

More than 300,000 unstamped cigarettes were reportedly seized by police in New Brunswick on Aug. 16.

RCMP
A 68-year-old man from Richibucto-Village, N.B., is facing a number of charges after police seized illegal cigarettes, contraband liquor and Canadian currency on Aug. 16.

During a search of a home on Pirogue Road in Richibucto-Village, police say officers seized more than 300,000 unstamped cigarettes and more than 70 cases of contraband beer.

A quantity of Canadian currency was also seized, police said.

The man was arrested at the home.

RCMP reportedly seized money found in a Richibucto-Village home.

RCMP

He was later released on a promise to appear in Moncton provincial court on Dec. 6 at 9:30 a.m. to face various charges under the Excise Tax Act, the Liquor Control Act and the Criminal Code.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

