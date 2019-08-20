Man charged after N.B. RCMP seize more than 300K illegal cigarettes, contraband liquor and money

A 68-year-old man from Richibucto-Village, N.B., is facing a number of charges after police seized illegal cigarettes, contraband liquor and Canadian currency on Aug. 16.

During a search of a home on Pirogue Road in Richibucto-Village, police say officers seized more than 300,000 unstamped cigarettes and more than 70 cases of contraband beer.

A quantity of Canadian currency was also seized, police said.

The man was arrested at the home.

He was later released on a promise to appear in Moncton provincial court on Dec. 6 at 9:30 a.m. to face various charges under the Excise Tax Act, the Liquor Control Act and the Criminal Code.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.