Man arrested after police seize drugs, contraband cigarettes from residence: N.B. RCMP

The Northeast District RCMP have arrested a 62-year-old man from Bas-Caraquet, N.B., following the execution of search warrants at residences in Maisonnette, N.B. and Bas-Caraquet on Tuesday.

On Friday, police conducted a search warrant at a residence on Rue Chantillon in Maisonnette. Police said a quantity of what they believe to be methamphetamine and cocaine, contraband cigarettes and money was seized.

On the same day, a search warrant was executed at a residence on Rue Saint-Paul in Bas-Caraquet, where a quantity of what police believed to be cocaine and money was also seized.

No one was arrested in relation to the Maisonnette seizures.

A 62-year-old man was arrested at the scene in Bas-Caraquet and released on a promise to appear in Caraquet provincial court on October 22, 2019.

Police said an investigation is ongoing.