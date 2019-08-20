Expert from Europe sent to solve P.E.I. ferry’s technical glitches

A specialist has been dispatched from Europe to deal with mechanical problems plaguing one of the two ferries that link northern Nova Scotia with eastern P.E.I.

Northumberland Ferries Ltd. issued a statement Tuesday saying the MV Confederation has been out of commission since Sunday with “propulsion control faults.”

As a result, service has been reduced to five return sailings daily, using the MV Holiday Island.

The technical specialist from Europe is expected to arrive Wednesday night, but it remains unclear when service will return to normal.

Customers who reserved spots on the MV Confederation will be served by the MV Holiday Island.