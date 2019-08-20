Peterborough man charged with public indecency after police receive complaint

A Peterborough man has been charged after allegedly performing an indecent act in a public place on Saturday.

The Peterborough Police Service says that around 6:30 p.m., a complainant reported witnessing a man performing an indecent act outside of an apartment building.

Police then launched an investigation into the complaint.

As a result, Wayne Holland, 54, of Water Street, was arrested and charged with performing an indecent act in a public place.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Sep. 18.

