Peterborough man charged with public indecency after police receive complaint
A Peterborough man has been charged after allegedly performing an indecent act in a public place on Saturday.
The Peterborough Police Service says that around 6:30 p.m., a complainant reported witnessing a man performing an indecent act outside of an apartment building.
Police then launched an investigation into the complaint.
As a result, Wayne Holland, 54, of Water Street, was arrested and charged with performing an indecent act in a public place.
He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Sep. 18.
