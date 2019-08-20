London police search for missing man last seen in city’s south end
A A
London police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing man.
Officers say 35-year-old Thomas Millar, pictured above, was last seen on Monday, August 19 at 2:30 p.m. in the area of Wellington Road and Commissioners Road East in the city’s south end.
He’s described as white, about 6’0, 150 lbs with brown/grey short hair and a brown/grey beard. He was wearing a brown t-shirt, blue jeans and a black baseball cap.
Police are concerned for his welfare.
Anyone with information about where Millar may be is asked to call London police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.