August 20, 2019 5:11 am

London police search for missing man last seen in city’s south end

London police say Millar hasn't been seen since Monday afternoon.

London police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing man.

Officers say 35-year-old Thomas Millar, pictured above, was last seen on Monday, August 19 at 2:30 p.m. in the area of Wellington Road and Commissioners Road East in the city’s south end.

He’s described as white, about 6’0, 150 lbs with brown/grey short hair and a brown/grey beard. He was wearing a brown t-shirt, blue jeans and a black baseball cap.

Police are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information about where Millar may be is asked to call London police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

