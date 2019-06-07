66-year-old man visiting London reported missing: police

London police are turning to the public for help as they search for a missing 66-year-old man, last seen late Thursday night in northeast London.

Rajjak Memon is visiting the city and was last seen around 10:15 p.m. near Highbury Avenue and Landor Street, police said early Friday morning.

The 66-year-old speaks little English, his primary languages being Hindi and Gujarati, police said, adding he walks very slow.

Memon is described as male, East Indian, 5-foot-9, 165 pounds, almost bald, with greying hair.

He was last seen wearing black framed glasses, a light yellow button-up shirt, black pants, blue shoes similar to Crocs, and a gold watch on his left wrist.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact London police at 519-661-5670, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).