London police looking for missing 29-year-old man
London Police are asking the public for assistance as they search for a 29-year-old-man, who was last seen in the east end of the city Wednesday evening.
Michael Robinson was last seen at a residence in the area of Carlyle Drive and Dundas Street around 8 p.m. Wedmesday.
Police say Robinson is 6’1″, 194 lbs, with shaved head but has dark brown hair, brown short beard and mustache, and brown eyes. Officers say he has a tattoo of a cross under his right eye.
Robinson’s family and police are concerned for his welfare.
Anyone with information in relation to his whereabouts is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in on-line anonymously to http://www.londoncrimestoppers.com.
