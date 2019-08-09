London police seek public’s help in search for missing senior

London police are appealing to the public for help locating Myfauray “Wyn” Humeniuk, 92, of London.

The senior was last seen at around 11 a.m. Friday heading southbound on Wellington Road near Commissioners Road.

Family and police are concerned for her welfare.

She’s described as a 130 pound, 5-foot-3 white woman with short grey hair and glasses. At the time she was last seen, she was wearing a striped shirt that was black, white, and blue as well as loose-fitting light blue pants and grey running shoes. She also uses a walker.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-661-5670.