August 19, 2019

Barrie police seeking public’s assistance after report of stolen jet ski, trailer

Global News

Police responded to a report on Thursday regarding a theft of a 2000 red-and-white Kawasaki Jet Ski 1100 that was on top of an unplated trailer, officers say.

Barrie police are appealing to the public for assistance after a jet ski and a trailer were reportedly stolen from a storage facility in south Barrie on Aug. 8, officers say.

An investigation revealed that the items were stolen at 9:20 a.m. on Aug. 8, police add, and that they were towed away by what appears to be a grey or brown Chevrolet Silverado with a matching cap and black roof rack.

It’s believed the word “Leer” was in the middle of the back window of the cap and that there was a white decal on the driver’s side of the cap window, police say.

The items that were allegedly stolen were towed by what appears to be a grey or brown Chevrolet Silverado with a matching cap and black roof rack.

Officers say anyone with information can contact Const. Reynolds of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext. 2615, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

