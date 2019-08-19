Bradford man charged after escort allegedly assaulted, robbed, confined: police

A 42-year-old Bradford man has been charged after an escort was allegedly assaulted, robbed and confined, South Simcoe police say.

On Saturday at about 10 p.m., officers were dispatched to a home in Bradford, where a woman reported that she had been assaulted, robbed and prevented from leaving the residence, police say.

According to officers, the woman was able to escape and called the police.

The Bradford man was arrested at the scene and charged with assault, robbery and forcible confinement, police say.

He was transported to the police station, where he was released with a future court date, officers add.

According to police, the victim didn’t suffer any injuries as a result of the incident.

