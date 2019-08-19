Crystal meth and firearms seized during Bancroft search warrant

Seven people were charged after illegal drugs and firearms were seized last Thursday during a search warrant in Bancroft, police say.

OPP said officers seized crystal meth and cocaine, prescribed drugs like morphine and Percocet, and a variety of other illegal drugs and drug-trafficking paraphernalia from a residence on Woodview Lane. OPP also said three firearms with ammunition, one vehicle and some cellphones were also seized.

Bancroft OPP said the residence was searched by the Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU Bancroft, Centre Hastings and Quinte West) with the help of the Emergency Response Team (ERT) and the Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU).

Justin Sleeper, Cody Sleeper, Richard Bowran, Lacey King, and Amanda Hudson, of Bancroft, as well as Rosealie Barnes and Shayne Menard, of Faraday Township, are all facing a number of possession and trafficking charges.

