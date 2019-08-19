‘The Proud Family’ star says show returning with new episodes on Disney+

After 14 years, The Proud Family is reportedly returning with new episodes on Disney+, a streaming service that offers ad-free programming with a variety of original feature-length films, documentaries, live-action and animated series and short-form content.

The Proud Family star Tommy Davidson, who voiced Oscar Proud, recently said the show was coming back but didn’t reveal any more information.

“I forgot to tell you that The Proud Family is coming back. Proud Family‘s coming back,” Davidson told Where Is the Buzz. “It’s on one of Disney’s streaming [services]. Yeah, Proud Family‘s coming back. They told me not to tell you […] New episodes.”

The Proud Family originally ran for 52 episodes on Disney Channel from 2001 to 2005 and finished with The Proud Family Movie. The series followed 14-year-old Penny Proud and her family as she navigated high school and life.

The cast included Penny Proud (voiced by Kyla Pratt), Oscar Proud (voiced by Davidson), Trudy Proud (voiced by Paula Jai Parker), Suga Mama (voiced by JoMarie Payton), BeBe and CeCe Proud (voiced by Tara Strong), Dijonay Jones (voiced by Karen Malina White), Sticky Webb (voiced by Orlando Brown), LaCienega Boulevardez (voiced by Alisa Reyes), Zoey Howzer (voiced by Soleil Moon Frye) and Nubia Gross (voiced by Raquel Lee).

As of this writing, it remains unclear whether the entire original cast would be returning for the reported reboot.

Many fans of the show took to Twitter with excitement after news of Davidson’s announcement spread.

With The Proud Family returning to Disney+ and apparently being a new season, not a reboot. I only have one request KEEP THAT THEME SONG EXACTLY HOW IT IS. pic.twitter.com/up2XxlrbiD — TRAFON (@RiseFallNick) August 17, 2019

PROUD FAMILY COMING TO DISNEY +. PEOPLE BORN AFTER 2003 WILL FINALLY UNDERSTAND pic.twitter.com/yJIslIzCnz — satan (@MARVELOLOGY) August 16, 2019

My only stipulation about this Proud Family reboot is they better not change the theme song and can I be Michael??? pic.twitter.com/i6GvoW60AS — Kalen Allen (@TheKalenAllen) August 17, 2019

Proud Family is making new episodes for Disney+ 😭😭😭😭😭😭🔥🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/XriklhTork — Gabriel Kunda (@GabeKunda) August 16, 2019

‘The Proud Family’ is being revived with new episodes for Disney+ says OG voice actor Tommy Davidson (via @comicbook | https://t.co/jy866q1LNq) pic.twitter.com/3i9QSeBJ6P — Fandom (@getFANDOM) August 16, 2019

After years of praying & fasting y’all "The Proud Family" is finally coming back with NEW episodes too. IF YOU KNOW ME YOU KNOW. pic.twitter.com/k03Ua8opku — keraa (@mockalattee) August 16, 2019

Sis please tell me you’re involved/a part of this alleged Proud Family reboot, if not, I’ll start the petition today @KylaPratt Signed,

A fan — Misty Knight (@EmpressBenzi) August 19, 2019

Disney+ will offer fans of all ages a new way to experience content from the company’s iconic entertainment brands, including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and more. It will be available on nearly all major mobile and connected TV devices, with global distribution agreements in place with Apple, Google, Microsoft, Roku and Sony.

Disney+ will launch in Canada and the Netherlands in tandem with the U.S. on Nov. 12 and is set to be priced at $8.99 per month (or $89.99 per year).

Disney has yet to confirm the return of The Proud Family to its upcoming Disney+ streaming service. Global News has reached out to Disney+ regarding Davidson’s comments.

Just announced: #DisneyPlus is coming to Canada. Start Streaming November 12th. pic.twitter.com/VelPQRY5PU — Walt Disney Studios Canada (@DisneyStudiosCA) August 19, 2019