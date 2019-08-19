Officer narrowly avoids head-on collision with transport truck near Listowel: OPP

Perth County OPP say one of their officers narrowly avoided a head-on collision with a transport truck on Friday just east of Listowel.

Police say the officer was driving a fully marked cruiser westbound on Perth Line 86 when he had to take evasive action to avoid hitting the truck, which was reportedly headed eastbound and had drifted into the westbound lane.

The officer then noticed the traffic behind him was also swerving to avoid the truck so he turned around and pulled over the vehicle, according to police.

Josh Cordes, 34, of Teeswater, has been charged with careless driving.

Police continue to investigate and are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to call 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.