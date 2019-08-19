Suspect in human trafficking case arrested: London police

London police say they’ve arrested a man wanted in connection with a human trafficking investigation involving a young girl.

Officers announced on Aug. 16 two Toronto men in their 20s had been arrested, but that they were still searching for a third suspect.

The third suspected was wanted on a count each of trafficking of a person under the age of 18 years and gang sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age.

READ MORE: 2 Toronto men arrested, 1 Etobicoke man wanted in human trafficking investigation in London

London police announced Monday morning that Terry Osayamen Urhoghide, 21, of Etobicoke, had been arrested and was expected to make a court appearance later in the day.

It’s unknown when he was taken into custody.

READ MORE: London police urge victims to come forward after 2 arrested in human trafficking investigation

London police have confirmed to 980 CFPL their investigation began in spring 2019 but it “encompasses a number of years.”

The investigation began in London but led police to Toronto on Thursday, where officers executed search warrants at three residences, with assistance from Toronto police. Police seized electronic and data storage devices including cell phones and computers.

WATCH (July 31, 2019): Anti- human trafficking campaign launched in 401 rest stops

Investigators haven’t been able to comment on the status of the victim, but did tell 980 CFPL that victims are provided with information about different services and that “(w)hile we can’t speak to if they choose to use the services, we can say that our investigators do offer them the information and contacts.”

– With files from Jacquelyn LeBel