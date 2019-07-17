London police urge victims to come forward after 2 arrested in human trafficking investigation

London police are asking for victims to come forward after two people were arrested in relation to a human trafficking operation that investigators say targeted students.

Police say the arrests stem from an online ad that promoted a “great opportunity” for students to make hundreds of dollars a day.

Officers say they learned about the ad on July 9 after they were contacted by a 28-year-old who had responded to the ad. The respondent made the complaint to authorities after the ad led them to becoming involved in sex work.

READ MORE: Human trafficking suspects may have more victims: London police

Police have since arrested Brady Allan Decoursey, 28, who also goes by the name Jamie, and Anna-Lee Rose Giroux, 28, who also goes by the name Carla or Pamela. The accused pair are both from London and face a combined total of four human trafficking-related charges.

Decoursey remains in custody and Giroux is scheduled to appear for a bail hearing on Wednesday.

Investigators believe there may be more victims and are urging anyone who have impacted to contact London’s Human Trafficking Unit at 519-661-5670.

Anyone with information that may be helpful to investigators is asked to contact police at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

WATCH: Raising awareness on human trafficking