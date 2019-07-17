Crime
July 17, 2019 1:59 pm

London police urge victims to come forward after 2 arrested in human trafficking investigation

By Reporter  980 CFPL

Brady Allan Decoursey (also known as Jamie), 28, and Anna-Lee Rose Giroux (also known as Carla or Pamela), 28. Both of the accused are from London.

London Police Service
London police are asking for victims to come forward after two people were arrested in relation to a human trafficking operation that investigators say targeted students.

Police say the arrests stem from an online ad that promoted a “great opportunity” for students to make hundreds of dollars a day.

Officers say they learned about the ad on July 9 after they were contacted by a 28-year-old who had responded to the ad. The respondent made the complaint to authorities after the ad led them to becoming involved in sex work.

Police have since arrested Brady Allan Decoursey, 28, who also goes by the name Jamie, and Anna-Lee Rose Giroux, 28, who also goes by the name Carla or Pamela. The accused pair are both from London and face a combined total of four human trafficking-related charges.

Decoursey remains in custody and Giroux is scheduled to appear for a bail hearing on Wednesday.

Investigators believe there may be more victims and are urging anyone who have impacted to contact London’s Human Trafficking Unit at 519-661-5670.

Anyone with information that may be helpful to investigators is asked to contact police at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

