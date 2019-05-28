Human trafficking suspects may have more victims: London police

London police say there may be more victims linked to a pair of Brampton men who were recently charged with human trafficking-related offences.

Jevone Browne, 26, and Javon Reid, 24, are in custody and facing more than a dozen combined charges stemming from a 2015 incident that police say involved a girl who was 15 at the time.

Police say an ongoing investigation has led them to believe the accused were active in cities along or near the corridor of Highway 401 between 2015 and 2019.

Along with their suspected activity in London, police believe Browne and Reid were involved in trafficking in Windsor, Sarnia, Waterloo, Niagara Falls, Peterborough, several cities in the Greater Toronto Area and Montreal.

Det. Sgt. Dave Poustie says the investigation highlights the danger that lingers on the Highway 401 corridor.

“In these types of cases, we often see the traffickers will move the victims up and down the 401 to various cities, various hotels and various jurisdictions,” Poustie said.

“Quite often, these victims are so far removed from the norm or far removed from their own homes that they don’t even know what city they’re in.”

Police add that Browne has been known to use the names “Vonnie,” “Q-Tip” and “Sachi,” while Reid has been known to use the name “Lights.”

Investigators are urging victims or anyone with information regarding the accused to contact London police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Victims outside of London may also contact their local police department.