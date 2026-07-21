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Crime

Woman charged with attempted murder after stabbing of teen on Mississauga bus

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 21, 2026 10:07 am
1 min read
A Mississauga bus remains parked on Hurontario Street Tuesday morning after a stabbing on board. View image in full screen
A Mississauga bus remains parked on Hurontario Street Tuesday morning after a stabbing on board. Global News
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A teenager is in life-threatening condition after an alleged attempted murder on board a Mississauga bus early on Tuesday morning.

Around 2 a.m., officers with the Peel Regional Police were called to the area of Waitline Avenue and Hurontario Street for reports of a stabbing on a bus.

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Police said they found a 17-year-old suffering from a stab wound. He was given care by paramedics and rushed to a local trauma centre.

Investigators said they have arrested an 18-year-old woman and charged her with attempted murder. She also faces a charge of assault with a weapon and obstructing a police officer.

She is in custody pending a bail hearing, police said.

The teenage boy remains in life-threatening condition.

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