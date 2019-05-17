2 Brampton men charged in London child trafficking probe; 1 remains at large: police

Two Brampton, Ont. men are facing charges in connection to a child trafficking investigation by London police, but officials say only one is currently in police custody.

Few details have been made public about the investigation itself. Police have only said it dates back to 2015 and involves a teenage girl who at the time was 15-years-old.

Police said one of the accused, identified as Jevone Brown, 26, of Brampton, has been charged by way of warrant. His current whereabouts are unknown, police said.

Brown is being sought on 14 charges, including trafficking of a person under the age of 18 years; sexual interference with a person under 16 years of age; two counts of obtaining sexual services for consideration from person under 18 years of age; and three counts of import/sell/distribute, etc. child pornography.

A second suspect, Javon Reid, 24, of Brampton, is in custody and appeared in court on Friday.

He’s facing six charges including trafficking of a person under the age of 18 years; sexual interference with person under 16 years of age; sexual assault as party to offence with other person; and financial/material benefit/trafficking person under 18.

Anyone with information on Brown’s whereabouts is asked to contact London police at 519-661-5670, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).