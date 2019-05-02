London teen rescued in Windsor human-trafficking investigation: police

A London girl has been rescued, one individual has been charged, and another suspect is on the lam after a human-trafficking investigation in Windsor, police say.

Officers allege a male suspect connected with the victim online, travelled to London, met her and took her to Windsor.

A man and a woman began controlling the victim’s financial assets and movements, allege police, and the victim began working in the sex trade.

Police say they were able to find the teenager and take her to a place of safety, and that she’s been connected with community partners to help her recovery.

Windsor’s Major Crime Branch continues to probe the case, and arrested a male suspect without incident from a home in the 700-block of Brant Street in Windsor on Saturday, around 8:30 p.m.

A 43-year-old man from Windsor has been charged with human trafficking, forcible confinement, material benefit from human trafficking, and theft under $5,000.

Police are searching for a 23-year-old woman from Windsor who is wanted on the same four charges.

The investigation is ongoing and remains in the hands of the Major Crimes Branch.

Windsor police describe human trafficking as involving recruitment, transportation, or harbouring of people for exploitation, typically in the sex industry or forced labour. They say exploitation is a key element of the offence, and that if you or someone you know is a victim, help is available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, or if they wish to remain anonymous, they can call Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS).