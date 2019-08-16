2 Toronto men arrested, 1 Etobicoke man wanted in human trafficking investigation in London

London police have announced two Toronto men have been arrested and an Etobicoke man is on the lam in relation to a lengthy human trafficking case involving a young girl.

Numerous charges have been laid, including counts of gang sexual assault of a person under 16 and advertising another person’s sexual services.

READ MORE: London police urge victims to come forward after 2 arrested in human trafficking investigation

While no information was provided on the status of the victim, police told 980 CFPL that victims are provided with information about different services and that “(w)hile we can’t speak to if they choose to use the services, we can say that our investigators do offer them the information and contacts.”

Police also confirmed to 980 CFPL that the investigation began in spring 2019 but it “encompasses a number of years.”

The investigation began in London but led police to Toronto on Thursday, where officers executed search warrants at three residences in Toronto, with assistance from Toronto police. Police seized electronic and data storage devices including cell phones and computers.

WATCH (July 31, 2019): Anti- human trafficking campaign launched in 401 rest stops

A 23-year-old Toronto man faces eight charges including trafficking a person under 18, obtaining sexual services for consideration from person under 18, advertising another person’s sexual services, sexual assault as party to offence with other person, print/publish/possess to publish child pornography, and assault.

A 21-year-old Toronto man faces seven charges including trafficking of a person under 18, obtaining sexual services for consideration from person under 18, advertising another person’s sexual services, import/sell/distribute, etc. child pornography, and gang sexual assault on a person under 16.

READ MORE: Human trafficking suspects may have more victims: London police

Police are looking for Terry Osayamen Urhoghide, 21, of Etobicoke. He’s wanted on charges of trafficking a person under 18 and gang sexual assault on a person under 16. Police have not provided a photo or suspect description.

The two Toronto men are due in court in London on Monday.

Police ask anyone with information in relation to Urhoghide’s whereabouts to contact them at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPPS (8477).