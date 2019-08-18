St. Albert issues warning to residents as Sturgeon River floods

The City of St. Albert warned residents to be cautious around the Sturgeon River after it experienced flooding on Sunday.

The city said low-lying trail sections at bridge underpasses on the south side of the river and west of Trestle Bridge were flooded.

The trail sections were closed.

Heavy rain has caused flooding in other communities in and around Edmonton this summer, including Stony Plain, which experienced flooding in streets, parks and homes last month. Substantial July rainfalls also left Edmonton roads, underpasses, businesses and homes flooded.