Protesters gather in memory of Nicholas Gibbs, shot dead by Montreal police

A few dozen demonstrators wanting to honour the memory of Nicholas Gibbs, shot dead by Montreal police officers in August 2018, blocked some of the traffic at the intersection of Saint-Catherine and Saint-Urbain streets in downtown Montreal on Saturday.

The small group was made up of relatives of victims killed by police officers of the SPVM as well as citizens and activists advocating for more transparency in police investigations.

Family and activists at the vigil want officers better trained to intervene with people who may be suffering from mental health issues.

READ MORE: Racial profiling class-action lawsuit against Montreal gets green light

Nicholas Gibbs’ mother, Erma Gibbs, said she has forgiven the police, but she will never forget what happened and she is demanding justice.

Demonstrators held a brief ceremony in memory of victims who lost their lives in police interventions. They shared testimonies, observed a moment of silence and launched blue balloons in the sky.

Attendees were accompanied by a dozen of SPVM bike patrol officers.

Saint-Urbain Street was closed to vehicles from de Maisonneuve to René-Lévesque boulevards.

–With files from Global News’ Alessia Simona Maratta

READ MORE: Racial profiling a widespread, systemic problem in Montreal: report