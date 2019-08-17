Timberlea home significantly damaged following afternoon fire
A A
A home in Timberlea, N.S., sustained significant damage as a result of a fire Saturday afternoon.
Emergency crews responded to the home on Ashdale Crescent just after 3:30 p.m.
Several Halifax Regional Fire units responded to the scene and were able to put out the blaze shortly after arriving.
READ MORE: Pictou County house fire claims one life: RCMP
There were no injuries, but the front of the home and the roof sustained significant damage.
There’s currently no word on what caused the fire.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.