Timberlea home significantly damaged following afternoon fire

A home in Timberlea, N.S., sustained significant damage as a result of a fire Saturday afternoon.

Crews are on the scene of a house fire on Ashdale Crescent in #Timberlea Blaze in pretty much out at this point, but several fire crews remain on the scene.@HRMFireNews @globalhalifax #HRM pic.twitter.com/g2qogcdnPV — Graeme Benjamin (@GlobalGraeme) August 17, 2019

Emergency crews responded to the home on Ashdale Crescent just after 3:30 p.m.

Several Halifax Regional Fire units responded to the scene and were able to put out the blaze shortly after arriving.

There were no injuries, but the front of the home and the roof sustained significant damage.

There’s currently no word on what caused the fire.