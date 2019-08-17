Canada
Timberlea home significantly damaged following afternoon fire

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Crews respond to a fire on Ashdale Crescent in Timberlea, N.S., on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019.

Graeme Benjamin/Global News
A home in Timberlea, N.S., sustained significant damage as a result of a fire Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to the home on Ashdale Crescent just after 3:30 p.m.

Several Halifax Regional Fire units responded to the scene and were able to put out the blaze shortly after arriving.

There were no injuries, but the front of the home and the roof sustained significant damage.

There’s currently no word on what caused the fire.

